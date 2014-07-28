版本:
Airbus, Perlan Project team up to fly glider to 90,000 feet

July 28 Perlan Project said on Monday it has partered with European plane maker Airbus Group NV to fly a glider to a height of 90,000 feet, or 27,000 meters, to obtain data about the atmosphere and ozone layer.

Perlan Project, a not-for-profit aeronautical research organization that designs gliders to fly at high altitudes, unveiled the project at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention on Monday.

"With the Airbus Perlan Mission II, we particularly see an opportunity to gain experience and data related to very high altitude flight, an area of interest for future aerospace applications," Jean Botti, chief technical officer at Airbus Group, said in a statement. (Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore)
