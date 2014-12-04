UPDATE 1-Airbus to deliver first A350 to Qatar Airways on Dec 13

BRIEF-Zecotek Photonics announces non-brokered private placement
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds date of first commercial flight)
DUBAI Dec 4 Qatar Airways will receive Airbus' newest plane, the A350 jetliner, on Dec. 13, the Gulf carrier said in a statement on Thursday.
The aircraft is the first of the 80 jets ordered by Qatar Airways, making it the first airline to receive Airbus' new wide-body long-haul jet.
The A350 is made with carbon composite fuselage and is a direct competitor to Boeing's composite 787 Dreamliner.
Qatar Airways said it would first deploy the jet for commercial service on the Frankfurt route from January 2015.
The aircraft will enter commercial service on Jan. 15, according to the airline's online reservations system. (Reporting by Praveen Menon, Tim Hepher; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Andrew Callus)
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenue $3.4 million versus $2.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office