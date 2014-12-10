Airbus says first delivery of A350 to Qatar postponed

BRIEF-U.S. FDA expands approved use of Stivarga to treat liver cancer
* The FDA granted the approval of Stivarga to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text (http://bit.ly/2pDo2pY) Further company coverage:
GENEVA Dec 10 First delivery of the new Airbus A350, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 13, has been postponed and no new date has been set, the planemaker said on Wednesday.
"We are working very closely with Qatar Airways to meet our common goal to deliver their first A350 XWB very soon," an Airbus spokesman said.
Qatar Airways is the biggest customer for Airbus's new-generation wide-body aircraft.
Earlier this year, it delayed taking delivery of its first A380 superjumbo for several months in a dispute over cabin fittings. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Mark John)
* The FDA granted the approval of Stivarga to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text (http://bit.ly/2pDo2pY) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 27 Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup that specializes in technology that helps businesses assess and manage risk.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Shares in Vale SA slumped the most in two weeks on Thursday, as executives signaled lackluster trends for iron ore prices this year and investors reacted to a first-quarter profit miss with disappointment.