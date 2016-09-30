Airbus Group to merge with planemaking unit

PARIS, Sept 30 Airbus Group said on Friday it would merge with its planemaking unit and simplify its brand and management structure, marking a break with its complex corporate roots as it prepares for tougher expected competition.

Europe's largest aerospace group will be renamed "Airbus" after its core planemaking brand under the shake-up, the latest piece of corporate tinkering since it emerged from a cluster of French, German and Spanish aerospace interests in 2000.

Airbus confirmed the promotion of Fabrice Bregier to the new role of chief operating officer for the whole group, with overall responsibility for reshaping digital operations as well as for the global supply chain and quality.

He will continue to carry out his existing job in charge of the planemaking business, renamed Airbus Commercial Aircraft. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan)