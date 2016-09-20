CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Airbus plans management changes to integrate plane division - sources

(Corrects CEO to COO in second bullet point)
* Airbus plans to cut overlapping functions
* Planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier seen as group COO
* Changes should ease cost reductions drive - analysts
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Sept 20 Airbus Group Chief
Executive Tom Enders plans to complete the integration of
Europe's largest aerospace group by sweeping away overlapping
functions and appointing planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier as
its chief operating officer, people familiar with the matter
said.
The proposal is part of plans to refocus the group and give
a clearer definition of its biggest unit's responsibilities
under a new subsidiary name, likely to be Airbus Commercial,
while cutting costs as it faces widening global competition.
Currently president and chief executive of Airbus SAS, which
is the planemaking division of Airbus Group, Bregier would take
on the additional role of chief operating officer of the parent
company under the proposals, which may be finalised in October.
He would remain president of Airbus Commercial but drop the
chief executive mantle in that part of his job, the people said,
in a change of job description earlier reported by Bloomberg.
Airbus declined to comment.
Relations between German-born paratrooper reservist Enders
and French former missile maker Bregier have long been seen as
workmanlike but frosty, prompting speculation about Bregier's
future at the world's second-largest aerospace company.
His expanded role is likely to ease those tensions, at least
for the time being, people close to the company said. Other
senior managers may be given group-wide roles.
"It does resolve some of those problems. It is never good to
have senior managers fighting," a person familiar with the
company said.
The finance and human resources chiefs, who currently split
their time between the group and airplane unit, will become
unified bosses of their respective areas for the whole group.
Frenchman Marwan Lahoud, the architect of previous
governance changes which curbed French and German government
influence and created the conditions for integration, would
continue to oversee strategy and M&A.
The governance changes in 2012 did away with awkward
Franco-German power-sharing structures and led to a rise in
shares.
Shortly afterwards, Airbus Group changed its name from EADS
to capitalise on its best known brand and create a tailwind
behind Enders' efforts to unify the fragmented group.
But under a clumsy compromise blamed by many on remaining
personal and national sensitivities, the core Airbus brand
remained with the planemaking unit, blurring efforts to present
one voice to investors and customers across the world.
Analysts say the changes should make it easier to drive
through group-wide cost reductions without revisiting the
political need for factories in several European countries.
The company is considering whether to complete its
rebranding by calling the whole group "Airbus" and getting rid
of the planemaking unit's separate French "SAS" corporate
structure, though that may also pose legal uncertainties.
Another dominant figure, Airbus commercial sales chief John
Leahy, 66, who has led the charge against Boeing in the $100
billion jet market for over 20 years and recently talked of
retirement, will stay in his role at least through the end of
2017 or early 2018, the people said.
His eventual successor has not yet been publicly designated
but leading candidates include a lieutenant from within his
department, Kiran Rao, signifying a change of style from Leahy's
frequent public baiting of Boeing but no let-up in brutal
jet-market competition, the people said.
None of the executives could be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Additional reporting by Anshuman
Daga; Editing by Greg Mahlich/Ruth Pitchford)