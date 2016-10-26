Airbus targets over 670 jet deliveries this year - CFO

PARIS Oct 26 Airbus expects to deliver more
than 670 commercial jets this year, beating its restated
official target of more than 650, Airbus Group Finance
Director Harald Wilhelm said.
He did not give a target for A320-family jets which dominate
the European company's production volumes, but said the revamped
A320neo model would make up just under 15 percent of narrow-body
deliveries compared with earlier hopes of almost 20 percent.
Speaking to reporters after posting weaker third-quarter
earnings, Wilhelm also issued a warning to aerospace suppliers
involved in consolidation that they should not let dealmaking
divert attention from executing on contracts.
He was responding to a $6.4 billion deal earlier this week
for Rockwell Collins to buy B/E Aerospace, one
of the largest makers of seats and cabin equipment, a sector
which has been hit by repeated industrial delays.
Industry executives say deliveries of A350 passenger jets
have been delayed by shortages of cabin equipment, notably from
B/E's main competitor Zodiac Aerospace.
