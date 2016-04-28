Airbus Group Q1 core earnings fall 23 pct

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
AMSTERDAM, April 28 Airbus Group on Thursday posted slightly higher-than-expected core profit and reaffirmed targets for the year, while warning of serious challenges for its A400M military plane and reporting a heavy drain on cash due to delayed jet deliveries.
Widely watched operating earnings before one-off items at Europe's largest aerospace group fell 23 percent to 501 million euros ($567.8 million) as revenue gained 1 percent to 12.183 billion euros.
Analysts were on average predicting core operating earnings before one-off items of 494 million euros on revenue of 11.946 billion, according to a Reuters survey. ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.