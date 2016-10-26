Airbus Group Q3 core profit down 21 percent

PARIS Oct 26 Airbus Group on Wednesday
posted lower third-quarter profits led by a faltering
performance in its core commercial jetliner division and
continued weakness in the commercial helicopter market, and
maintained its outlook.
Europe's largest aerospace group, which makes Airbus jets
and a leading share of commercial helicopters, said quarterly
operating profit before one-off items fell 21 percent to 731
million euros ($796 million). Revenues fell 1 percent to 13.95
billion.
Analysts had on average forecast quarterly core operating
earnings down 19.3 percent at 743 million euros on revenues up
1.9 percent, according to a Reuters survey.
The Airbus commercial jets unit saw a 26 percent slump in
third-quarter profits despite 4 percent higher revenues, with
the planemaker noting difficulties in the supply chain for its
A350 and A320neo jets. Helicopter profits fell 29 percent.
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
