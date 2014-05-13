Airbus Q1 core earnings down 5 pct, confirms targets

PARIS May 13 Airbus Group posted a
narrower-than-expected 5 percent drop in core earnings on
Tuesday, despite lower aircraft deliveries and higher research
and development spending, and reaffirmed its financial goals for
the year.
The world's second-largest aerospace group after Boeing
said its latest jetliner, the A350, was "progressing
towards certification" in time for first delivery by the end of
the year as planned.
First-quarter operating income before one-off items fell 4.6
percent to 700 million euros ($963 million) as revenue rose 5
percent to 12.6 billion.
Airbus Group reported another hefty outflow of cash in the
first quarter as it boosts liquidity for major projects. Free
cashflow before acquisitions came in at a negative figure of 2
billion euros, though this was less than the unusually weak
level of 3.2 billion seen a year earlier.
Analysts were on average expecting the group's underlying
quarterly operating income to fall 13.1 percent to 644 million
euros on broadly flat revenue of 12.4 billion, according to a
poll carried out for Reuters.
($1 = 0.7270 Euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan)