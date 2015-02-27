Airbus Group takes 551 mln eur A400M charge

MUNICH Feb 27 Europe's Airbus Group
took a charge of 551 million euros ($618 million) due to latest
delays on the A400M military transporter and adjusted civil
production rates as it posted higher revenue and core profit on
Friday.
The world's second-largest aerospace group after Boeing
said operating earnings before one-off items rose 54
percent to 4 billion euros as revenue gained 5 percent to 60.7
billion. It reported positive free cashflow of 2 billion euros
including 900 million from divestments.
It also announced a planned cut in production of its
wide-body A330 aircraft to six a month and confirmed plans to
increase narrowbody A320 production to 50 a month.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
