REFILE-Airbus to open new innovation centre in Silicon Valley

AMSTERDAM May 27 European planemaker Airbus plans to open an 'innovation centre' in Silicon Valley, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.

The move is the latest evidence of efforts by planemakers to woo technnologists as potential partners and comes weeks after Enders took the company's top management team to California to see what lessons could be learned from the digital revolution.

"I think we see some promising avenues going forward. We have also decided to open a new innovation centre in Silicon Valley," Enders told a shareholder meeting.

Enders was quoted after visiting Silicon Valley last year that the aerospace industry must work more closely with high-tech companies, some of which are encroaching on its turf through drone projects.

Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney said last year it wanted it to be more like Apple in the way it innovates, rather than doing a "moonshot" development every 25 years.

Both planemakers have talked of the need to introduce improvements more quickly without waiting for all-new plane developments that take years and cost around $15 billion. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)