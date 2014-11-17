UPDATE 1-Airbus wins contract for US space capsule Orion

* Contract worth around 390 mln eur

* Orion to fly astronauts into moon orbit

* Comes days after European scientists land probe on comet (Adds details on module, Orion)

BERLIN, Nov 17 Airbus Group will develop and build a service module for the future American human space capsule, Orion, marking the first time a European firm will provide system-critical elements for a U.S. space project, it said on Monday.

Europe's largest aerospace group said the contract, signed with the European Space Agency, was worth around 390 million euros ($488 million).

The contract comes days after European scientists celebrated landing a probe on the surface of a comet for the first time.

NASA intends to use Orion to fly astronauts to an asteroid that has been robotically relocated into a high orbit around the moon. Eventually, the U.S. space agency wants to fly a four-member crew to Mars.

The design of the service module for Orion is based on the Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV) developed and built by Airbus as a supply craft for the International Space Station. (1 US dollar = 0.7999 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)