Airbus CEO sees 'flying car' prototype ready by end of year

MUNICH Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to
test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of
avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the
aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
Airbus last year formed a division called Urban Air Mobility
that is exploring concepts such as a vehicle to transport
individuals or a helicopter-style vehicle that can carry
multiple riders. The aim would be for people to book the vehicle
using an app, similar to car-sharing schemes.
"One hundred years ago, urban transport went underground,
now we have the technological wherewithal to go above ground,"
Airbus CEO Tom Enders told the DLD digital tech conference in
Munich, adding he hoped the Airbus could fly a demonstration
vehicle for single-person transport by the end of the year.
"We are in an experimentation phase, we take this
development very seriously," he said, adding that Airbus
recognised such technologies would have to be clean to avoid
further polluting congested cities.
He said using the skies could also reduce costs for city
infrastructure planners. "With flying, you don't need to pour
billions into concrete bridges and roads," he said.
Enders said Airbus, as the world's largest maker of
commercial helicopters, wanted to invest to make the most of new
technologies such as autonomous driving and artificial
intelligence, to usher in what amounts to an era of flying cars.
"If we ignore these developments, we will be pushed out of
important segments of the business," he said.
A spokesman for Airbus declined to say how much the company
was investing in urban mobility.
