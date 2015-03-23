Turkey expects new delays in Airbus A400M delivery

| ISTANBUL, March 23
further delays in the delivery of two A400M military transport
aircraft it ordered from Airbus Group, according to
defence officials in Ankara.
It signed a deal for 10 of the heavy cargo and troop
carriers in 2003 as part of a group of seven European NATO
nations, expecting its part of the order to be fulfilled by
2018.
After four years of delays in Europe's largest defence
project, Turkey received two of the aircraft in 2014 and was due
to receive two more this year. But officials told Reuters that
the latest deliveries are now likely to be late.
Airbus will have to pay a penalty or offer services for the
new delays, they said, without giving a new timeline.
"The penalty will depend on the number of days the
deliveries are delayed, so the figure is not clear yet.
Receiving products and services from the company is also
possible," one of the officials said.
Airbus Military is in the process of negotiating a new
delivery schedule for the A400M but has not so far published a
timetable. However, industry sources say its base production
plan of 14 aircraft for this year includes two for Turkey.
"We are currently discussing A400M production with all the
customers and we will communicate further on that when the
discussions are complete," an Airbus Military spokesman said.
Airbus clashed publicly with Turkey over the A400M last
year, saying it was Ankara that was delaying taking delivery of
the first aircraft as a "bargaining" move.
But several buyers, notably Germany, have grown increasingly
concerned about the latest round of delays, and analysts say
declarations about the troubled project have tended to reflect
tough negotiating positions on all sides.
Turkey took part in a seven-nation, 3.5-billion-euro bailout
in 2010 that was supposed to put an end to chronic delays and
technical problems with the European transporter plane.
But Airbus acknowledged last year that it faced new delays
and in February took a charge of 551 million euros ($618
million).
Other European buyers - jointly represented along with
Turkey by defence procurement agency OCCAR - include Belgium,
Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Spain. Malaysia has
also agreed to buy the plane, which fits between the smaller
Lockheed Martin C-130 and larger Boeing C-17.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; additional reporting by Tim Hepher in
Paris; editing by David Dolan and John Stonestreet)