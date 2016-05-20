Babcock-Lockheed JV awards Airbus 500 mln stg UK contract

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Airbus Group SE said its UK helicopters unit got a 500 million pound ($728 million) contract from Ascent Flight Training Ltd to provide aircraft and support to the UK's Military Flying Training System.
The contract from Ascent, a joint venture between Babcock International Group Plc and Lockheed Martin Corp , is spread over 17 years, Airbus, Europe's largest aerospace company, said on Friday.
The unit will provide aircraft and support beginning April 2018, the company said. (bit.ly/1TKK3X7)
"You're in the figure of a total fleet in the thirties," said Ian Morris, head of Airbus' UK helicopter defence business.
Shares in Airbus were up 1.1 percent at 53.90 euro at 1138 GMT on the Paris Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6864 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.