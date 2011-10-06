UPDATE 1-Airbus sees no impact on orders from euro zone debt crisis

* Reiterate forecasts for $3.5 trillion in new planes
* Will help with financing if necessary - Airbus
* In active talks with credit agencies in recent weeks
(Adds detail)
By Michael Smith
SYDNEY, Oct 6 European aircraft maker Airbus
said it may help customers with aircraft financing if
the euro debt crisis makes it necessary as concerns grow about
European banks' ability to fund increasing plane orders.
Airbus on Thursday did not expect any impacts on orders
though and reiterated forecasts for $3.5 trillion of aircraft
orders over the next 20 years.
It did say there was a question mark over the appeal of
financing, particularly dollar-funded transactions.
"We will, if necessary, enter into some financing although
we're not a bank," Tom Williams, Executive Vice President,
Programmes for Airbus told a media briefing in Sydney.
Williams said the industry would again look to government
export credit agencies for support. Those agencies filled the
gap during the 2008 crisis with guarantees as market sources of
funds dried up.
"We will look again to the ECAs (export credit agencies) and
we have been very active in talking to them in the last few
weeks," Williams said.
Lenders and airlines have warned the global aviation
industry faces financing uncertainty due to Europe's debt crisis
despite record numbers of planes leaving the production lines at
Airbus and rival Boeing . .
French banks that specialize in bankrolling the $80 billion
annual jetliner market have scaled down lending amid problems in
securing dollars, as U.S. investors withhold deposits from
institutions perceived as most exposed to Greece.
However, Williams said he had seen no immediate impact on
the debt crisis on aircraft orders, noting the company's biggest
challenge in 2011 so far was political upheaval in the Middle
East which impacted some business.
Airbus reiterated forecasts, released on Sept. 19, that the
industry globally was expected to buy about 27,800 aircraft over
the next 20 years to meet demand for travel to and from Asia's
growing cities and to renew ageing fleets in the West.
(Reporting by Michael Smith; editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)