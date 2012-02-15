AIRSHOW-UPDATE 1-Airbus CEO orders probe on A380 cracks

* World's largest airliner still safe to fly - Enders
* Rival Boeing downplays problems with Dreamliner
* Airbus applying lessons learned to protect future A350
* Drip-feed of leaks has embarrassed CEO, Airbus
By Harry Suhartono and Tim Hepher
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 The head of Airbus said
he ordered an internal investigation into how the company
allowed wing cracks to develop on its flagship A380 passenger
jet, acting to draw a line under weeks of embarrassing publicity
for the world's largest planemaker.
Chief Executive Tom Enders reiterated that the world's
largest jetliner was safe to fly as engineers repair hairline
cracks in the wings, and he sought to allay any concerns the
setback to Europe's industrial prestige could spread to the
future A350.
"We made a little mistake here and we are repairing it as
quickly as possible," Enders told a news conference at the
Singapore Airshow on Wednesday. "This plane is absolutely safe
to fly."
"Are we learning from this? Absolutely. We are taking
lessons from the A380 programme for the A350 programme," he
said, referring to the company's next project, a mid-sized
jetliner designed to compete with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
"We have a thorough investigation underway on how we could
make these mistakes in the first place and to eradicate the
sources of the mistakes," he added.
A drip-feed of disclosures about the cracks, which Airbus
and regulators say do not affect parts critical to safety for
the time being, has left Airbus red-faced and overshadowed
Enders' appointment to run parent EADS from June.
After initially underestimating public concern about
teething problems on the double-decker plane, Airbus has
progressively laid out detailed information on the parts
involved and errors in its UK manufacturing plants.
Airbus has said a combination of design and manufacturing
slips put too much stress on a handful of the 2,000 brackets
that fix the exterior of each wing to the ribcage beneath, but
Enders' comments indicate he intends to dig deeper.
The German-born reserve paratrooper has a reputation for
straight-shooting and people close to the company say he is
unlikely to want to allow the episode to haunt his transition to
the top role at EADS or spoil the legacy to his successor,
current number two, Fabrice Bregier.
As head of Airbus since 2007, Enders led the turnaround of
the troubled A400M military transport project, leading to a
bailout worth billions of euros by seven European nations, but
far less support is likely if major civilian projects founder.
Airbus employs some 55,000 people.
European air safety officials extended checks for Airbus
A380 wing cracks to the entire superjumbo fleet earlier this
month after engineers concluded the problems were structural and
widespread.
Enders declined to comment on a German media report that the
slip-up could cost Airbus 100 million euros ($131.3 million) to
fix, but acknowledged it was likely to be "a bit of money."
Airbus officials say the cracks affect an average of five
out of 2,000 aluminium alloy brackets known as rib feet per
wing. Each must be replaced, meaning about 10 per aircraft or
690 for the 69 aircraft now in service have to be refitted.
The process involves taking the giant 525-seat plane out of
service for several days, for which Airbus is expected to have
to compensate airline customers.
A senior industry official said the cost was likely to be
secondary. "Airbus will get this right. It's not about money.
It's about credibility and confidence."
BOEING ALSO HIT
The Singapore Airshow is Asia's largest aviation and arms
exhibition and is held every two years. It has been buzzing with
talk about mishaps at the world's dominant planemakers as they
pull out all the stops to promote their latest products.
Boeing said this month it found a process called
"delamination" on part of the rear fuselage of its
carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner, a red flag somewhat akin to the
cracking on a metal structure, but harder to detect.
Boeing has said it is carrying out inspections and has
worked out how to fix the aircraft waiting to be delivered.
Mark Jenks, vice president of 787-9 development at Boeing
Commercial Airplanes, said its customers understood the problem
was "straightforward". "It's more of a big issue in press
conferences," he told Reuters.
The Dreamliner problems will provide little relief to Airbus
as its A350 is also being built of carbon materials.
Modern carbon-fibre aircraft are lighter, which saves fuel.
The manufacturers use technology that allows them to weave
together strong structures made of carbon fibre. The technology
has been in use for some aircraft parts and military airframes
for years, but Boeing's 787 is a first for a large passenger
plane's fuselage.
Fuel is by far the biggest cost for low-cost airlines which
have been powering the rapid growth of Asian aviation. Boeing
basked in confirmation of a record order for 230 planes from
Indonesian low-cost carrier Lion Air in a deal worth $22.4
billion at list prices.
Airbus, meanwhile, moved to meet criticism from airlines
over its freight strategy by unveiling a deal with
Singapore-based ST Aerospace to convert A330 passenger jets into
cargo planes, giving them a second lease of life to tap into
expanding trade with countries such as China.
China and other Asia-Pacific nations will take delivery of
9,370 passenger jets over the next 20 years, valued at $1.3
trillion, helping to power the aerospace industry's growth,
Airbus said on Wednesday.
Sales chief John Leahy said the rapid urbanization of Asia's
population and sharp growth in emerging economies compared with
the industrialized nations would soon make Asia the busiest
market for air travel, displacing the United States.