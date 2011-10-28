CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Russia's Transaero in $1.5 bln Airbus A380 deal

(Corrects service entry date for 747-8 passenger version to 2012 from 2014)

PARIS, Oct 28 Airbus has unveiled a provisional deal to sell four A380s worth $1.5 billion at list prices to Transaero Airlines, marking the first sale of Europe's superjumbo to a Russian airline.

The country's second-biggest carrier plans to introduce the double-decker passenger jet on long-distance flights seating 700 people in three classes, Airbus said on Friday.

It will become the second airline to opt for a high-density layout after France's Air Austral, which has said it will use close to the maximum capacity of 853 seats.

The world's largest airliner, which entered service four years ago, has the capacity to carry 525 passengers in a standard three-class layout.

"The passenger is still getting a wider and more comfortable seat than on another plane," an Airbus spokeswoman said.

Airbus said the economy seat on its A380 is 5 cm wider than on a Boeing 747 using similar cabin layouts. Boeing's response to that contention was not immediately avaiable.

Boeing says the latest version of its largest aircraft, the 747-8, will use an airy design featured on the 787 Dreamliner and mood lighting, making the ride more relaxing and enjoyable.

Transaero is also considering buying the 747-8, which is due for first delivery in 2012.

"We are in deep talks with Boeing about a potential order for the 747-8. The order for A380s is a separate order and does not have an impact on the talks," an airline spokesman said.

The 747-8 Intercontinental is designed to seat 467 people in a standard three-class layout and Boeing has applied to have the plane certified to seat 605 people in high-density configuration with all-economy seating.

Transaero carried 6.65 million passengers last year, 32.3 percent more than in 2009. It has a fleet of 64 aircraft, almost all of them Boeing.

It will now be considered the launch customer for the A380 in Russia, the CIS and eastern Europe, Airbus said.

Its Domodedovo base outside Moscow is the only Russian airport currently capable of handling the A380.

Airbus believes traffic in the region will increase at an average rate of 5.6 per cent per year over the next 20 years.

Transaero will announce its choice of engines for the A380s in the near future, Airbus said. The two rival suppliers are Rolls-Royce and Engine Alliance, a joint venture between General Electric and Pratt & Whitney .

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, John Bowker; Editing by David Holmes, Greg Mahlich)