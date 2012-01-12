UPDATE 1-Airbus delivers 534 jets in 2011-sources

* Beats target but financing uncertainty starts to bite
* European planemaker ahead of Boeing for ninth year
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Jan 12 European planemaker Airbus
delivered 534 passenger jets in 2011, industry sources said,
maintaining its lead over Boeing with a market share of
53 percent.
The figure pinpoints a record delivery performance at the
world's largest commercial planemaker after sources disclosed
last week that it had exceeded its 2011 financial target of
520-530 aircraft.
However, the first signs are emerging that jitters over
aircraft financing may be starting to chip away at deliveries
after the EADS unit drew back from an even more
ambitious plan to deliver a further 2-3 aircraft.
Airbus declined to comment ahead of an annual presentation
on Jan. 17.
Boeing delivered 477 commercial aircraft last year, roughly
in line with a target of around 480 deliveries.
EADS unit Airbus overtook Boeing in deliveries of
passenger jets with more than 100 seats in 2003. Planemakers are
paid the bulk of an aircraft's value on delivery.
Both leading manufacturers increased their deliveries to
airlines by around 3 percent versus 2010 and have set out plans
for record production of short-haul passenger jets to meet
demand from emerging markets despite economic gloom in the West.
In 2012, the focus will be on ensuring enough financing is
available to keep up the momentum after European banks scaled
back a significant involvement in the dollar-denominated sector
to help relieve pressure on overstretched balance sheets.
Standard & Poor's said on Thursday that the commercial
aerospace sector was entering what could be a "prolonged period"
of increasing deliveries.
Defence contractors and many sectors of the economy are
bracing for the opposite, raising some questions over the health
of a high-tech supply base shared by several industries and the
ability of airlines to get hold of funds to secure deliveries.
So far the industry says dollars needed to pay for some $100
billion in annual aircraft deliveries will be available from
other sources such as lessors and Asian lenders, but the debt
crisis took its toll on a handful of 2011 deliveries.
"Aerospace companies are reporting large order backlogs and
should benefit from new models despite the headwinds of a weak
global economy, high fuel prices and the possibility of reduced
availability of aircraft financing," S&P said in a note.