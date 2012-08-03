UPDATE 2-Jetliner feud deepens as Boeing grabs key Airbus client

* SilkAir in draft order for Boeing jets worth $5 billion
By Tim Hepher and Charmian Kok
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 3 Planemaker Airbus
was reeling on Friday from the defection of a
high-profile customer to Boeing, prompting European
accusations of aggressive tactics amid renewed evidence of a jet
price war.
Silkair, the regional arm of Singapore Airlines,
said it had placed the biggest order in its history with a
tentative deal to buy over 50 Boeing 737 jets worth $5 billion.
This came as figures showed Boeing outselling Airbus by more
than two to one in the first seven months of the year, reversing
a deficit seen last year when Airbus broke industry records with
a fuel-saving version of its competing A320 jet.
The world's dominant planemakers have been locked in a
see-saw contest for market share since late 2011, slashing
prices to take maximum advantage of the chance to lock in
customers for the A320neo and Boeing's response, the 737 MAX.
"They are in a huge market share war between the MAX and the
neo, and I think that's going to be reflected in price," said
Alex Hamilton, director of research with EarlyBirdCapital.
Such 150-seat medium-haul jets are the bread and butter of
low-cost airlines and feed the hubs of large network carriers,
with potential sales of $2 trillion over the next 20 years.
SilkAir said it had agreed to buy 23 Boeing 737-800
aircraft, Boeing's current benchmark model, and 31 of the
upgraded versions called 737 MAX 8, plus options for more.
The A320neo and 737 MAX offer fuel savings of roughly 15
percent together with other improvements, sparking a rush of
demand from airlines seeking to ease their highest cost in an
industry that suffers from chronically slim profit margins.
The airline did not disclose the price of the deal, but
carriers typically receive hefty discounts, sometimes bringing
total concessions to greater than 50 percent of list prices,
according to analysts and estimates derived from leasing data.
Airbus and Boeing have each accused the other of
heavy-handed pricing as the frontier between the big Western
jetmakers - which typically split the market for medium-haul
jets - takes some time to stabilise after the upheaval of new
products.
"We have no comment to make on the purchase decision by
Silkair. However, Boeing has clearly made an extremely
aggressive offer to win this deal in an attempt to catch up with
the huge success worldwide of the A320 family," said Airbus
spokesman Stefan Schaffrath.
Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel said: "Our customers recognise
the difference between products and make decisions that suit
their needs. Price alone is not always the discriminator for the
services and packages that appeal to our customers. While we
will be competitive in negotiations and want to win, there are
limits to how deeply we'll discount an order."
Shares in both companies rose amid a broad market rally.
FLIP FIGHT
After a number of losses to Airbus, including part of a
historic order by American Airlines last year, industry sources
have said Boeing would fight back as the pair engage in the
sport of "flipping" or converting selected customers.
Such deals must overcome the cost of retraining pilots.
The latest scalp comes days after Boeing grabbed an $11
billion Aeromexico deal and is a boost for new Boeing Commercial
Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner after last month's debut
Farnborough Airshow yielded a smaller spree than some predicted.
Other big contests are looming in Turkey and Asia where the
head of Philippines Airlines told Reuters it would soon decide
whether to pick Airbus or Boeing. Industry sources say the
carrier wants dozens of A320-type jets plus around 10 mid-sized.
In Turkey, Airbus is said to be heavily wooing low-cost
Boeing operator Pegasus but faces an uphill battle at the other
end of the scale as Boeing pushes its 747-8 to Turkish Airlines.
Separately, China Southern said its subsidiary
Xiamen Airlines had also agreed to buy 40 Boeing 737
aircraft as it expands internationally.
That deal will be seen as more routine as major Chinese
carriers tend to give roughly equal treatment to Airbus and
Boeing over time for narrowbody jets, though a diplomatic row
over carbon rules has disrupted orders for larger Airbuses.
But it added to a grim day for Airbus as the EADS unit said
it had sold 301 jets in the first seven months, giving it less
than a third of the market as Boeing rebounds from a record loss
in last year's ritual order race.
Boeing sold 736 aircraft in the same period and is set to
recover the No. 1 spot in 2012 for the first time since 2006.
Both planemakers launched their upgrades from mid-decade in
a successful bid to clip competition from China and Canada, only
to slip into a battle for market share to avoid the other side
running away with the very real cost benefit of higher volumes.
Insiders say a serious concern is that lopsided shares in a
duopoly such as Airbus and Boeing's can lead to panicky pricing.
Whereas deals may be won or lost within $1 million on a jet
notionally worth $80 million but often sold for half, industry
sources said the gap between the two sides was wider than
normal.
Aerospace analyst Scott Hamilton said Boeing had on
occasions underbid Airbus by 10 percent as it catches up with
the European company's success in the past 12 months, though
European sources concede blood has been spilled on both sides.
EasyBird's Alex Hamilton said price fears should ease as
immediate demand for the latest jets exhausts itself and the
cycle - driven by Asian growth and U.S. modernisation - peaks.