Airbus says Alafco orders 35 more A320neo jets

PARIS Feb 14 Airbus said on Tuesday that Kuwaiti aircraft lessor ALAFCO had ordered an additional 35 A320neo aircraft, bringing its total orders for the plane to 85.

The firm contract from ALAFCO is the latest in a series of orders for the hot-selling single-aisle plane and comes as archrival Boeing signed its largest-ever order with Indonesia's Lion Air for its competing plane.

