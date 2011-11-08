Airbus wins 1,372 plane orders in Jan-Oct

PARIS Nov 8 European planemaker Airbus said it won 1,372 orders for its aircraft in the first 10 months of the year, boosted by an order for 110 single-aisle planes from Australia's Qantas in October.

Net orders, excluding 141 cancellations so far this year, reached 1,231, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

Airbus added that it had delivered 418 planes in the first 10 months of the year, including 19 A380 superjumbo aircraft. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)