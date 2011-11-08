Airbus wins 1,372 plane orders in Jan-Oct

BRIEF-Asanko Gold says received permit for first phase of mine expansion
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
PARIS Nov 8 European planemaker Airbus said it won 1,372 orders for its aircraft in the first 10 months of the year, boosted by an order for 110 single-aisle planes from Australia's Qantas in October.
Net orders, excluding 141 cancellations so far this year, reached 1,231, the company said on its website on Tuesday.
Airbus added that it had delivered 418 planes in the first 10 months of the year, including 19 A380 superjumbo aircraft. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
* Radcom announces new chief technology officer and head of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 6 Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its stake in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), an offshore oil and gas joint venture, in what would mark the company's effective exit from Denmark, three banking sources said.