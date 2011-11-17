Hawaiian Airlines orders Airbus planes worth $1 bln

PARIS Nov 17 Honolulu-based Hawaiian
Airlines ordered five additional A330-200 aircraft from
European planemaker Airbus on Thursday to help expand
its network and replace Boeing 767-300 planes, the
airline's chief executive said in an Airbus statement.
The order, worth $1 billion at list prices, takes Hawaiian's
commitments for A330 planes to 22, including four under lease.
It currently operates five A330s, Airbus said.
"Adding these additional A330-200s to our fleet over the
next four years will support the continued expansion of our
network and replacement of our current 767-300s," airline CEO
Mark Dunkerley said.
(Reporting by James Regan)