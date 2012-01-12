Airbus delivers 534 jetliners in 2011 -sources

PARIS Jan 12 European planemaker Airbus
delivered 534 passenger jets in 2011, industry sources said,
maintaining its lead over Boeing with a market share of
53 percent.
The figure pinpoints deliveries at the world's largest
commercial planemaker after sources disclosed last week that it
had exceeded its 2011 financial target of 520-530 aircraft.
Airbus declined to comment ahead of an annual presentation
on Jan. 17.
Boeing delivered 477 commercial aircraft last year, roughly
in line with a target of around 480 deliveries.
EADS unit Airbus overtook Boeing in deliveries of
passenger jets with more than 100 seats in 2003. Planemakers are
paid the bulk of an aircraft's value on delivery.