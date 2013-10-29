Airbus says JetBlue deal marks 10,000th A320 family order

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
PARIS Oct 29 Airbus said on Tuesday it had reached the 10,000th order for an A320 family aircraft thanks to its latest deal with JetBlue Airways.
JetBlue Airways said earlier it would restructure its fleet, ordering 15 A321ceo and 20 A321neo aircraft and converting 8 A320ceo and 10 A320neo aircraft to 8 A321ceo and 10 A321neo, respectively.
The A320 family was launched in 1984. Its latest innovation is the A320neo is the company's fastest-selling commercial aircraft ever, with nearly 2,400 sold to date, Airbus said in a statement.
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.