Airbus posts record orders, studies whether to raise output

TOULOUSE, France Jan 13 Airbus posted
an industry record of 1,619 new airplane orders in 2013, and
said it was examining the potential for a two-stage increase in
production of its most popular jets.
The European planemaker reclaimed top spot in commercial
orders from rival Boeing after repeatedly revising up its order
targets last year but lost the delivery contest to Boeing for a
second year despite reaching an internal record of 626
deliveries.
While booking more jets than ever in a year dominated by the
launch of two new Boeing aircraft, Airbus revoked orders for its
A380 and A350 jets from India's Kingfisher Airlines, which has
not been flying since 2012 due to cash shortages.
After adjusting for cancellations, Airbus total net orders
rose 80 percent from the previous year to 1,503 aircraft.
Boeing closed the year with 1,531 gross orders, 1,355 net
orders and a record total of 648 deliveries. It remained the
world's largest planemaker but lost the crown for new orders.
Airbus said it ended 2013 with an industry-wide record
backlog of 5,559 aircraft worth $809 billion at list prices.
Boeing's backlog stood at 5,080 aircraft.
It disclosed a fresh order for 100 smaller jets from an
unidentified customer.
Airbus produces 42 medium-haul A320 jets a month and Boeing
recently announced plans to leapfrog its rival by hiking Boeing
737 output from 38 to 47 a month by 2017. Both types of plane
are being upgraded with new engines from around mid-decade.
Airbus said it saw enough demand in the market to increase
production of the new A320neo model, once it has completed a
transition to 42 a month in 2018. Depending on demand, it could
boost output of the existing A320ceo even earlier than that.
Airbus said development of the wide-body A350 was on track,
with risks becoming lower every day, but remained challenging.
Airbus gave no target for overall orders for 2014, but said
it expected they would keep pace with deliveries.