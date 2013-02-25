Airbus upbeat on India demand despite airline woes

SINGAPORE Feb 25 Airbus is sticking to upbeat
forecasts for aircraft demand in India in the face of financial
woes creeping across its airline sector, the European
planemaker's sales chief said on Monday.
"I think that you'll still see a lot of growth. Will there
be occasional hiccups along the way? Probably. In any rapidly
growing market, you'll have some problems," John Leahy told
reporters in Singapore.
The Indian aviation industry lost a combined $2 billion last
year and all but unlisted IndiGo - an Airbus customer - lost
money, complaining of high taxes on jet fuel, expensive airports
and subsidies to state carrier Air India.
Another Airbus customer, Kingfisher Airlines,
plunged further into difficulty on Monday when the Indian
government announced plans to scrap its domestic slots and
international flying rights.
Kingfisher, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya and once
India's second-biggest carrier, has not flown since October 2012
after operations were halted due to a cash crunch.
"Whenever a market is growing rapidly with new entrants, you
have a risk of some people stumbling and others will move
ahead," Leahy said.
"The Indian market has been a two-edged sword....The highest
fuel cost anywhere in the world is in India. That of course puts
a dampener on traffic," he told reporters.
"It needs more infrastructure support from the government
and it needs the government to let the open market work and not
try to keep propping up their national carrier with billions of
rupees in terms of support."
Leahy was speaking as Airbus reaffirmed forecasts that
Asia-Pacific airlines would need 9,870 new passenger and cargo
aircraft valued at US$1.6 trillion over the next 20 years.
About a tenth of those aircraft are earmarked for India,
buoyed by a rising middle class and anticipated economic growth.
According to Airbus, India's domestic market will show the
largest growth of any significant market in the next two
decades, with traffic rising by a compound annual growth rate of
9.9 percent.
The country is expected to make up 2.9 percent of global
traffic by 2031.
Separately, Irish leasing company Avolon said about 40
percent of the airplanes on order from Airbus and its U.S. rival
Boeing are destined for Asia, which is set to dominate
aviation transport growth in coming years.