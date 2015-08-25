Airbus Helicopters to quiz Japan over contract loss

PARIS Aug 25 Airbus Helicopters plans to ask
Japan to explain why it lost out to Fuji Heavy Industries
and Textron Inc's Bell Helicopters in a $3
billion contract to supply a fleet of military transport
aircraft, it said on Tuesday.
Asked about a report by the Financial Times that it was
preparing legal action against Japan's ministry of defence over
the contract, a spokesman for the division of Airbus Group
said the situation had not reached that stage.
Japan said last month that it had chosen Fuji Heavy-Bell
over joint bids by Kawasaki Heavy Industries and
Airbus, and by Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland and
Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co.
In a statement on Tuesday, Airbus Helicopters expressed
"extreme surprise" that Fuji Heavy-Bell was selected for the
development of a next-generation multi-purpose helicopter for
the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.
Airbus Helicopters said Japan had chosen a platform that
would be over 60 years old when the so-called UH-X enters
service, whereas its proposal was based on a "clean-sheet
development" with export potential for both military and civil
versions.
"Airbus Helicopters has taken the necessary actions with its
partner KHI to ask for clarifications," the European company
said.
A Bell Helicopter spokesman declined to comment on Airbus
Helicopters' complaint.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; additional reporting by Andrea
Shalal in Washington; editing by Susan Thomas)