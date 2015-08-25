Airbus Helicopters to quiz Japan over contract loss

PARIS Aug 25 Airbus Helicopters plans to ask Japan to explain why it lost out to Fuji Heavy Industries and Textron Inc's Bell Helicopters in a $3 billion contract to supply a fleet of military transport aircraft, it said on Tuesday.

Asked about a report by the Financial Times that it was preparing legal action against Japan's ministry of defence over the contract, a spokesman for the division of Airbus Group said the situation had not reached that stage.

Japan said last month that it had chosen Fuji Heavy-Bell over joint bids by Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Airbus, and by Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland and Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co.

In a statement on Tuesday, Airbus Helicopters expressed "extreme surprise" that Fuji Heavy-Bell was selected for the development of a next-generation multi-purpose helicopter for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

Airbus Helicopters said Japan had chosen a platform that would be over 60 years old when the so-called UH-X enters service, whereas its proposal was based on a "clean-sheet development" with export potential for both military and civil versions.

"Airbus Helicopters has taken the necessary actions with its partner KHI to ask for clarifications," the European company said.

A Bell Helicopter spokesman declined to comment on Airbus Helicopters' complaint. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; editing by Susan Thomas)