Airbus CEO: JAL order to help spur ties with Japan aerospace firms

TOKYO Oct 7 The head of Airbus said on Monday
the jet orders clinched with Japan Airlines Co Ltd
would help spur future ties with Japanese aerospace firms, as
the planemaker aims to edge deeper into a market dominated by
rival Boeing Co.
Breaking open the last major aviation market dominated by
Boeing, Airbus on Monday announced its first jet order from JAL,
including for 31 wide-body A350 jets with a combined $9.5
billion list price.
"With this order, it gives us more momentum to look for
potential joint R&D (research and development) efforts for the
future generation of aircraft," Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice
Bregier told a joint news conference in Tokyo with JAL President
Yoshiharu Ueki.
U.S. planemaker Boeing has long seen off attempts by Airbus
to secure an order with JAL, benefiting from links with Japanese
suppliers and deep political ties between Tokyo and Washington.