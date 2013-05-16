UPDATE 1-Kuwait Airways says signs initial deal with Airbus

* Plan is to buy 25 new jets, with option for 10 more
* Airbus favoured over Boeing due to price
* Biggest overhaul in fleet since 1990 Iraq invasion
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, May 16 State-owned Kuwait Airways
said it had signed an initial agreement with Airbus
to buy 25 new aircraft and take an option on 10 more in
the biggest overhaul of its fleet since the 1990 Iraqi invasion.
The order for the new planes would include 15 A320neo
narrowbody jets and 10 of Airbus's new A350-900 XWB, Chairman
Sami al-Nisf told a news conference on Thursday.
"We signed a letter of acceptance with Airbus," he said,
adding that this was the step before signing a memorandum of
understanding with Airbus within the next couple of weeks.
He declined to give a value for the order. The airline
expects Airbus, owned by aerospace and defence group EADS
, to start delivering the aircraft in 2019.
A source said on Monday that Kuwait Airways would pay around
850 million dinars ($2.98 billion) for 25 new planes. Such an
order would be worth $4.38 billion at list prices, but aircraft
are often sold at a discount.
The airline judged Airbus's offer the most attractive based
on price and technical specifications in a tender that included
Boeing and Bombardier, the source said.
The airline wants to take out of service 11 jets from its
old fleet of 17, in which the planes' average age is 18 years.
The options are for five more A320neo and five more A350-900
XWB, Nisf said. He added that under the deal, which has
government approval, the airline would also lease a further 22
Airbus jets.
The company is in talks with local and international banks
for part of the financing.
Airbus is confident the A350, Europe's response to the
Boeing 787 Dreamliner, can make its maiden flight in the summer,
it said earlier this week.
The Kuwait Airways order comes months after the Gulf Arab
state was awarded $500 million by Iraqi Airways for damage
caused when former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's forces
seized aircraft and parts, ending a two-decade row over
compensation.