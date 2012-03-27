Boeing, Airbus size up booming Latam market

* Boeing sees 2,500 planes sold in next 20 years

* Airbus eyes more modest 2,000 deliveries to region

By Brad Haynes and Antonio De la Jara

SANTIAGO, March 27 The world's two largest planemakers laid out forecasts for Latin America on Tuesday, where they see a market for 100 new commercial planes or more yearly for the next two decades as consumer spending expands with economic growth above the global average.

Airbus, a unit of EADS, sees a total market in the region for some 2,000 commercial aircraft, worth $197 billion, over the next 20 years, said Rafael Alonso, the top executive for Latin America at Chile's FIDAE regional air show.

Boeing Co has a more ambitious projection. It sees 2,500 new commercial planes in the region by 2032, requiring an investment of $250 billion, said Van Rex Gallard, the head of sales for the region.

The trans-Atlantic rivals delivered a combined total of more than 1,000 jetliners in 2011 for the first time, with about 6 percent destined for Latin America.

Boeing was in Santiago showcasing its 787 Dreamliner before it starts delivering the aircraft by year end to Chile's flagship carrier LAN Airlines , which will integrate 32 of the model within the next 10 years.

LAN is expected to complete its takeover of Brazil's TAM in early May to create one of the world's largest carriers, with flights to 115 destinations stretching from Frankfurt to Sydney.

LAN said it would begin flying the 787 on its routes to Santiago, Buenos Aires, Lima, Los Angeles, Madrid and Frankfurt.

For its part, Airbus is not currently in negotiations to sell its A380 in Latin America, Alonso said.