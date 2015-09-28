Airbus sales chief pushes back retirement talk - sources

PARIS, Sept 28 Airbus sales chief John Leahy, on whose watch the European planemaker has sold planes worth a trillion dollars, is set to remain in his post, pushing aside earlier talk of retirement, two people with knowledge of the decision said.

Leahy, who turned 65 in August, has told colleagues he will stay in one of aerospace's most visible and highest-paid jobs for a "few more years", they said.

An Airbus spokesman said it did not comment on rumours about individual executives.

Leahy said in June he was thinking about whether to retire after more than two decades as top Airbus salesman, a period during which the company rose to equal and, until recently, surpass rival Boeing as the world's largest planemaker. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Michel Rose)