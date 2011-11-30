UPDATE 1-Airbus says AMR to affirm plane order

* AMR seen speeding up fleet renewal in Chapter 11
* Sales chief says expects Kingfisher to sort out issues
NEW YORK Nov 30 The sales chief of Europe's
Airbus said on Wednesday that AMR Corp's American
Airlines has been clear that it intends to confirm its plane
contracts with the EADS unit.
John Leahy added that he expects the U.S. carrier, which
filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday, to dump older, less
efficient planes more quickly as it restructures.
"I think you'll see a faster renewal of their fleet," Leahy
told a Credit Suisse conference in New York.
This year, American placed a giant split order for 460
single-aisle jets worth up to $40 billion with Airbus and its
U.S. rival Boeing Co . Bankruptcy could jeopardize parts
of the order that are not firm.
Leahy said he expects more airline orders, mentioning
recent reports of a potential order that could be decided late
this year or early next year by United Continental Holdings , the world's biggest airline.
Leahy also said that he expects India's Kingfisher Airlines
Ltd , a carrier that is looking to shore up its
finances, will be able to sort out its problems.
Shares in Kingfisher have tumbled in recent weeks as the
airline seeks to raise funds. The company saw its losses double
in the September quarter on high fuel costs and price
competition.
"Kingfisher is one of our good customers," Leahy said. He
added that Chairman Vijay Mallya was bringing in new management
and understands the need to drop unprofitable routes.
"We have high hopes that he'll get things sorted out,"
Leahy said. "He needs to be more focused and he's now doing
that."
Leahy added that there are no Kingfisher orders that were
at risk in the production cycle.