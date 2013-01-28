Airbus warned of lithium battery risks a year ago - presentation

| PARIS/DETROIT
PARIS/DETROIT Jan 28 Airbus warned the
airline industry of risks related to lithium batteries almost a
year before two safety incidents grounded 787 Dreamliners built
by its chief rival Boeing, according to a presentation
seen by Reuters.
The European planemaker spelled out lithium hazards at a
forum of airline customers in March 2012, citing the risk of
flames, explosion, smoke and leakage in the event of a so-called
thermal runaway or uncontrolled battery overheating.
"The risks associated to lithium batteries require the
attention of the entire industry," according to slides of the
presentation by Christine Bezard, flight safety leader of the
planned Airbus A350 plane that will also use lithium batteries.
U.S. and Japanese authorities are investigating a battery
fire and a smoke incident on two separate Dreamliners in recent
weeks, with attention focused on their lithium-ion battery power
units.
Airbus, which plans to use lithium-ion batteries on its A350
jetliner, declined to comment on the presentation. Both Airbus
and Boeing say their designs are safe.
Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in smart phones and
hybrid vehicles because they are lighter, smaller and more
powerful than traditional nickel or lead-acid batteries. But if
managed improperly, lithium-ion batteries can also explode, with
some posing a greater fire risk than others based on their
chemical makeup.
Last year's Airbus presentation covered consumer products
carried in the cabin or stored as baggage, as well as batteries
used in emergency devices such as flashlights and beacons or, in
a slide showing the A350, system batteries built into aircraft.
It said that the fire extinguishing gas Halon 1301 is
effective in controlling open flames and the spread of fire in
lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries and that water can
stop the propagation of thermal runaway in a cargo shipment.
It did not say whether fire suppression systems would be
installed with the main batteries on the A350, but industry
sources say the design calls for hazardous fumes to be vented.
The lack of a fire suppression system on the Boeing 787 is
one of the issues being examined by the National Transportation
Safety Board as it investigates the Boston Logan fire. The
battery housing is designed to contain any fire.
The 787 is the first passenger jet to use lithium-ion
batteries for back-up and auxiliary power.
Airbus declined to comment on the design of the A350
battery, supplied by French company Saft. Saft says it
will not comment on the A350, referring questions to Airbus.
"Airbus will carefully study recommendations that come out
of the 787 investigation and evaluate whether they apply to the
A350," Airbus spokesman Stefan Schaffrath said by email.
Besides the NTSB investigation, the Federal Aviation
Administration is conducting a design review of the 787.