Airbus delays first A320neo delivery until 2016

PARIS/BERLIN Dec 30 European planemaker Airbus
has pushed back the delivery of its first A320neo
aircraft by "a few days", a spokesman said on Wednesday, missing
a goal to hand over the revamped version of the jet to its
initial customer by the end of 2015.
"Discussions are continuing such that when we deliver the
plane, it is truly operational in the Lufthansa fleet," the
Airbus spokesman said. "It will take a few days."
German carrier Lufthansa stepped up to become the
first airline due to take delivery of the A320neo passenger jet
earlier this month after Qatar Airways voiced uncertainty over
the technical performance of its Pratt & Whitney
engines.
Lufthansa said it had agreed with Airbus to delay the
delivery to the start of 2016 due to "technical complexities".
Airbus said this related to delays in providing
documentation.
