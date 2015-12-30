UPDATE 1-Airbus delays first A320neo delivery to early 2016

* Lufthansa now expects first plane at start of 2016
PARIS/BERLIN Dec 30 European planemaker Airbus
has pushed back the delivery of its first A320neo
aircraft to the start of 2016, it said on Wednesday, missing a
goal to hand over the revamped version of the jet to its initial
customer by the end of 2015.
The A320neo, seen as a profit driver for Airbus and its
suppliers in coming years, won safety approval in late November,
and Airbus said it was working with its development partners to
bring the plane into operation.
"All three partners continue working with all efforts and
full focus towards bringing the fuel-efficient A320neo into
service within the next weeks," Airbus said in a statement,
adding that the problem lay with documentation for the delivery,
but without giving any further details.
German carrier Lufthansa became the first airline
due to take delivery of the A320neo passenger jet earlier this
month, after Qatar Airways voiced uncertainty over the
performance of its Pratt & Whitney engines.
Lufthansa said it had agreed with Airbus to delay the
delivery to the start of 2016 due to "technical complexities".
"Discussions are continuing such that when we deliver the
plane, it is truly operational in the Lufthansa fleet," an
Airbus spokesman said, adding Airbus hoped to deliver the plane
in the first two weeks of January.
Engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies
Corp, said it was working closely with Airbus and
Lufthansa to resolve "documentation items" with its Geared
Turbofan engine, which is powering a new generation of
jetliners, including Bombardier's CSeries as well as
the A320neo.
Boeing's rival 737 MAX uses an engine produced by CFM
International, a joint venture of General Electric Co and
Safran.
Earlier this month, UTC Chief Executive Gregory Hayes said
that uneven cooling of the engine after flight required a
special restart procedure under some circumstances.
Hayes said software and hardware fixes were in the works and
would likely be implemented by February.
On Wednesday, Pratt & Whitney spokeswoman Sara Banda said
the company had plans to incorporate "software refinements and
minor hardware modifications" in production engines starting in
the second quarter of 2016.
