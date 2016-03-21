版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 21日 星期一 19:25 BJT

Germany wants to safeguard security interests after Airbus unit sale

BERLIN, March 21 Germany will ensure that its security interests are protected even after the sale of Airbus Group's defence electronics business to private equity firm KKR, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

"The government has closely followed the divestment process and will make sure that Germany's security interests are safeguarded," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

She added that the government had held talks with potential buyers about a deal to protect the affected security technology and said these discussions were ongoing. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐