Germany wants to safeguard security interests after Airbus unit sale

BERLIN, March 21 Germany will ensure that its
security interests are protected even after the sale of Airbus
Group's defence electronics business to private equity
firm KKR, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on
Monday.
"The government has closely followed the divestment process
and will make sure that Germany's security interests are
safeguarded," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
She added that the government had held talks with potential
buyers about a deal to protect the affected security technology
and said these discussions were ongoing.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Joseph Nasr)