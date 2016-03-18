KKR to buy Airbus defence electronics unit for $1.2 bln

BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
PARIS, March 18 Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy Airbus Group's defence electronics business for 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the European aerospace group said on Friday.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, Airbus said in a statement.
"Defence Electronics is a strong, profitable business with significant growth potential, and we are convinced that KKR and the Defence Electronics management team and employees will continue to strongly develop the business," Bernhard Gerwert, head of Airbus Defence and Space, said.
($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.