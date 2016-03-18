版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 03:09 BJT

KKR to buy Airbus defence electronics unit for $1.2 bln

PARIS, March 18 Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy Airbus Group's defence electronics business for 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the European aerospace group said on Friday.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, Airbus said in a statement.

"Defence Electronics is a strong, profitable business with significant growth potential, and we are convinced that KKR and the Defence Electronics management team and employees will continue to strongly develop the business," Bernhard Gerwert, head of Airbus Defence and Space, said.

($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐