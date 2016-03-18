KKR to buy Airbus defence electronics unit for $1.2 bln

PARIS, March 18 Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy Airbus Group's defence electronics business for 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the European aerospace group said on Friday.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, Airbus said in a statement.

"Defence Electronics is a strong, profitable business with significant growth potential, and we are convinced that KKR and the Defence Electronics management team and employees will continue to strongly develop the business," Bernhard Gerwert, head of Airbus Defence and Space, said.

