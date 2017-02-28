Airbus completes divestment of Defence Electronics unit to KKR

BRIEF-Bunge increase in regular quarterly common share cash dividend
* Bunge Ltd says quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares
PARIS Feb 28 Airbus said on Tuesday it had finalised the sale of its Germany-based Defence Electronics business to global investment firm KKR, following a series of approvals, including a green light from the German government.
The unit, which will be renamed Hensoldt, is headquartered in Ottobrunn, Germany, generates annual revenues of around 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) and employs around 4,000 staff.
"Airbus has agreed to maintain a 25.1 percent minority stake for a limited number of years post-closing until the full separation of the sites," the European aerospace group said.
The transaction, worth 1.1 billion euros, had been unveiled in March last year.
($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking watchdog to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business, which the regulator said enhanced the bank's profits at customers' expense.
SAO PAULO, May 24 Shares in Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, gained on Wednesday, bolstered by reports from Reuters and elsewhere it was among assets that scandal-hit parent company J&F Investimentos SA had considered selling.