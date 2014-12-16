Airbus says Tom Williams to run operations, Butschek resigns

PARIS Dec 16 Airbus Group on Tuesday announced the resignation of the chief operating officer of its planemaking unit, Guenter Butschek, after 2 1/2 years in the role.

He will be succeeded by Tom Williams, currently executive vice president in charge of Airbus programmes, who will in turn be replaced by A350 programme chief Didier Evrard, who has completed development of the company's newest wide-body jet.

Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders said in a statement following a board meeting in Amsterdam that he regretted Butschek's resignation.

The company said Butschek had resigned to "pursue other career opportunities". (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)