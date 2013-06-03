UPDATE 1-Mexican carrier VivaAerobus may order Airbus jets -sources

CAPE TOWN, June 3 Mexican low-cost carrier
VivaAerobus may order up to 40 Airbus A320-family
passenger jets, industry sources said.
VivaAerobus confirmed in a statement on Monday that it was
continuing to study proposals from plane makers about the
possible purchase of new aircraft, but had made no decisions for
an order yet.
The carrier uses a fleet of 737-300s, an earlier generation
of Boeing Co's most-sold passenger plane.
The Airbus aircraft may be powered by Pratt & Whitney
engines, the sources said, asking not to be named.
European planemaker Airbus declined to comment.