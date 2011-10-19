Namibia to spend $90 mln on Airbus planes -paper

WINDHOEK Oct 19 Air Namibia will pay $90
million for two new Airbus A319-100 planes to be
delivered in 2014, the Namibian daily newspaper New Era said on
Wednesday, citing an Airbus executive.
"We have signed the letter of intent with Air Namibia for the
purchase of two aircraft," Hadi Akoum, Airbus' vice-president
for sales in Africa, was quoted as saying.
No one was immediately available for comment at Air Namibia.
Air Namibia, the national carrier in the southern African
nation, is phasing out its Boeing fleet in favour of
Airbus, as part of a cost-cutting turnaround strategy.
The struggling airline is slated to receive a cash injection
of N$1.2 billion ($150 million) from the government under the
three year rolling budget of 2012-2014.
Under the turnaround plan, Air Namibia will open new
regional routes, including direct flights to Lusaka, Zambia and
Accra, Ghana.
($1 = 7.833 Namibian Dollars)
(Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; editing by David Dolan)