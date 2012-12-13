版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四

Airbus confirms $9.4 bln AirAsia order

PARIS Dec 13 Airbus said on Thursday that Malaysian group AirAsia was the customer behind a previously announced order for 100 A320 aircraft worth around $9.4 billion at list prices.

"The contract covers an additional 64 A320neo and 36 A320ceo aircraft for operation across the carrier's network," Airbus said in an emailed statement.

