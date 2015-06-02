Airbus wins A320 order from Frontier Airlines

PARIS, June 2 Colorado-based Frontier Airlines has placed a firm order for 10 A321 and two A320 aircraft, planemaker Airbus said, in a deal worth around $1.3 billion based on list prices.

The low-cost carrier ordered versions of the A320-family aircraft using the current engine options, rather than new versions of the same engines, Airbus said on Tuesday.

Frontier now has a backlog of 101 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. Their current fleet consists of 34 A319s and 21 A320s, Airbus added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)