UPDATE 1-Hawaiian Air swap takes Airbus A330neo orders over 100

PARIS Dec 19 Hawaiian Airlines has confirmed an
order for six Airbus A330-800neo aircraft worth $1.5
billion at list prices, swapping them for a previous A350 order,
the planemaker said on Friday.
The order for a revamped version of the A330, with new
Rolls-Royce engines, brings to just over 100 the number
of firm orders for the A330neo, a reworked version of Airbus's
most-sold wide-body jet which was launched earlier this year.
The A330neo is Airbus's alternative for the 250-300 seat
market after sales of the smallest version of the new A350
aircraft family, the A350-800, proved disappointing.
Hawaiian's new order replaces an order for six A350-800s,
which would be worth $1.6 billion at today's list prices.
Hawaiian's agreement to switch products is one of the
determining factors in deciding whether Airbus can scrap the
270-seat A350-800 to focus on stronger-selling larger types of
the new jet, the first of which will be delivered on Monday.
Development of the A350-800 has been put on the back burner,
but the fate of a total of 26 orders from Russia's Aeroflot
, South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines and
Yemen's Yemenia must still be settled before Airbus can
officially halt the smallest A350 variant.
Because of recent improvements in the 20-year-old airframe
and new engines, Airbus says the A330neo will be as efficient as
the more modern 787 Dreamliner. Boeing disputes this and
points to far greater sales of its carbon-composite jet.
Airbus is awaiting confirmation of a total of 56
provisional A330neo orders from lessors Air Lease Corp
and Avolon, Russian airline Transaero and an
unidentified Asian customer.
It is said to be struggling, however, to find buyers for the
existing version of A330, prompting it to predict last week it
would have to cut production rates again in 2016 while hoping to
recover when the re-engined A330neo comes on line.
A further output cut had been widely forecast but a related
warning of flat 2016 profits triggered a three-day slide in the
European firm's stock. The shares were up 0.8 percent on Friday.
Air France-KLM meanwhile said late on Thursday it
would slow receipt of 10 Boeing 777s it has ordered due in 2015
and 2016 as it closes the year with a third profit warning
Its finance director said deliveries of the newer Airbus
A350 and Boeing 787, which arrive from 2017, were not affected.
