Airbus wins 875 plane orders in Jan-Sept

PARIS Oct 5 Airbus said it won orders
for a further 121 aircraft last month, including the sale of 110
A321neo jets to low-cost carrier Wizz Air, taking the
number of gross orders for the first nine months of the year to
875 planes.
The European planemaker said on Monday that it delivered 446
aircraft to customers between January and September, including
19 Airbus A380 superjumbos.
Net orders after cancellations totalled 815 planes, Airbus
added.
U.S. rival Boeing booked 507 gross orders and 449 net
orders in the period to Sept. 29, according to its website.
