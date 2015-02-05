Airbus wins five orders, delivers 36 planes in January

Feb 5 Airbus won five orders for the current version of its A330 in January, helping plug a potential gap in production as it works on a revamped version due to enter service in 2017.

The European planemaker said on Thursday the order for five A330-200 aircraft, worth $1.1 billion at list prices, came from a new customer that it did not identify.

After delivering five A330s in January, Airbus now has a backlog of 193 of the wide-body aircraft including freighters.

It is under pressure to find new sales to support production of the 20-year-old current version of the wide-body jet, which faces competition from Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.

Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of Airbus Group's main planemaking business, said earlier this month he expected more A330 orders soon but not enough to avoid lower production after 2015.

Airbus produces 10 A330s a month and plans to trim this to nine in the fourth quarter. Analysts believe it could have to cut to as few as six a month.

Airbus meanwhile delivered 36 aircraft in January, including one A380 to Dubai's Emirates, company data showed on Thursday.

The planemaker beat rival Boeing in orders last year after a surge of new business in December, but remained behind in deliveries for a third year. (Reporting by James Regan and Tim Hepher; Editing by David Holmes)