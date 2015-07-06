REFILE-UPDATE 1-Airbus leads Boeing on first-half orders, behind on deliveries

(Refiles to correct mis-spelling of Syphax in advisory line)
PARIS, July 6 European planemaker Airbus
beat its U.S. rival Boeing on orders in the
first half of this year, after a tight contest at last month's
Paris Airshow, but remained behind on deliveries, data showed on
Monday.
Airbus said it had won orders for 382 aircraft in the first
six months of the year and delivered 304 planes to customers.
After cancellations and conversions between models, net
orders totalled 348 aircraft, it said.
Boeing said it had won orders for 325 aircraft during the
period, or a net total of 281 after the same adjustments.
It delivered 381 aircraft in the first half, maintaining a
lead over Airbus on the main driver for short-term revenues.
At the Paris Airshow, Airbus lagged Boeing in firm orders
but upstaged its rival with a last-minute $14 billion
provisional order for 100 planes from Hungarian budget carrier
Wizz Air.
Airbus reported 124 firm plane orders worth $16.3 billion at
the June 15-21 event, as well as 297 commitments worth $40.7
billion.
Boeing reported 154 firm plane orders worth $20.2
billion at the show, plus 177 commitments worth $30 billion.
The Airbus order summary for June showed that half of the
orders for six planes placed by Tunisian carrier Syphax Airlines
had been cancelled, highlighting challenges facing the country's
tourism sector even before last month's deadly hotel attack in
the resort of Sousse.
Formed months after the Tunisian revolution in 2011, the
private airline was once hailed as a rare Arab Spring success
story. It has more recently run into difficulties, forcing
25-percent owner Telnet Holding to take a charge on
its investment, and its shares have been suspended
since November last year.
An Airbus spokesman declined to comment further on the
cancellation.
