Airbus says won 181 gross aircraft orders in Jan-Feb

PARIS, March 7 European planemaker Airbus won 181 aircraft orders in the first two months of the year and made 80 deliveries to airline and leasing customers, it said on Thursday.

Net orders in the period from January to February reached 162 after taking into account 19 cancellations, Airbus said.

The planemaker added that it delivered two A380 superjumbos in the two-month period.