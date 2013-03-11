Airbus sees imminent orders for A320neo jets

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 The sales chief of European planemaker Airbus hinted on Monday at imminent orders worth over $10 billion for A320neo passenger jets, saying cumulative orders for the revamped jet would probably top the 2,000 mark by the end of March.

Airbus has so far sold 1,878 of the latest fuel-saving member of its single-aisle medium-haul jet family.

Airbus sales chief John Leahy also told the ISTAT aircraft financing conference that the wide-body A350, the planemaker's newest jet, would make its maiden flight in the summer but not necesssarily before the June 17-21 Paris air show.